NITI Aayog hosts workshop to strengthen science, technology councils

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The NITI Aayog on Tuesday held a special workshop to boost India's science and technology (S&T) sector.

The event titled ‘Empowering State S&T Councils: Catalysing Innovation for India’s Future’, saw participation from key government officials, policymakers, and industry experts.

State S&T Councils play a key role in promoting research, innovation, and technology transfer at the regional level. However, they often face challenges in governance, funding, and collaboration, which limit their full potential.

The workshop aimed to identify solutions to strengthen these councils and enhance their impact on India’s development.

During the event, participants discussed the current state of these councils, their operational challenges, and ways to improve efficiency.

They also shared best practices from different states to highlight successful models. The need for better monitoring and evaluation mechanisms was also emphasised.

One of the key outcomes of the workshop was the development of a "Roadmap for Strengthening State S&T Councils".

This roadmap will focus on policy support, improved governance, and stronger collaboration between industry and research institutions.

It will also include recommendations for sustainable funding, better infrastructure, and partnerships between state councils, universities, and the private sector.

According to a statement, the discussions at the workshop are expected to help create a more effective and well-supported S&T ecosystem in India, ultimately driving innovation and socio-economic growth.

Earlier in the week, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the need to strengthen India’s research and development (R&D) capabilities and industrial ecosystem to prepare for future pandemics.

Speaking at a discussion on NITI Aayog’s report on future pandemic preparedness, he highlighted India’s plan to develop medical countermeasures within 100 days of any future outbreak.

"India’s deep R& D capacities and the industrial ecosystem will be further strengthened to be ready to respond to any future pandemic," Singh said.

"India’s inter-sectoral One Health Mission has already revamped the pandemic surveillance systems for potential outbreaks," he added.

