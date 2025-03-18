IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi will perform well, says BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Patna, March 18 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari has expressed strong confidence in the abilities of 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is set to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, starting on March 22.

Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to be bought at an IPL auction held in November 2024 when he was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore.

The BCA president has backed the teenager to make an impact in the upcoming IPL 2025. "I am very excited, and I truly believe that Vaibhav will perform well. People often ask me who he will become like, but I want him to achieve such great heights that others aspire to be like him," he said.

As Rajasthan Royals prepare for their opening match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Suryavanshi has already impressed during practice sessions, showcasing his power-hitting skills in the nets.

His sensational 2024 season saw him excel both domestically and internationally. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, he is the youngest player to be part of this year’s IPL. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old.

During his debut, the left-hand batter scored 71 off 42 balls against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List A fifty.

On the international stage, Suryavanshi set the record for the fastest youth Test century by an Indian, scoring a blazing 58-ball ton against Australia in Chennai. He also played a pivotal role in India’s run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.