Nitanshi Goel becomes IMDb Breakout Star for his role in ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actress Nitanshi Goel, who was recently seen in ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Maidaan’, has received the IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award.

The actress, who is 16-year-old, is the youngest recipient of the IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award.

Previous IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award recipients include Medha Shankr, Bhuvan Arora, Angira Dhar, Adarsh Gourav, Ashley Park, Natasha Bharadwaj, Ayo Edebiri, and Rege-Jean Page.

Reacting to the news, Nitanshi said: "Thank you, IMDb, for honouring me with an IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award. It happens to be my first award for 'Laapataa Ladies', and I just found out that I am also the youngest actor to receive this award. I’m still trying to process that. Thank you for making this truly special.”

‘Laapataa Ladies’ currently holds the No. 25 spot on the Top Rated Indian Movies list, with an IMDb user rating of 8.5/10.

Nitanshi’s earlier credits include ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’, and ‘Daayan’.

