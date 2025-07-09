Nistar: India’s first indigenous diving support vessel delivered, boosting Aatmanirbharta in Defence

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) In a significant stride towards self-reliance in Defence, the Indian Navy has received its first indigenously-designed and built Diving Support Vessel (DSV) — INS Nistar — from Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) at Visakhapatnam.

Crafted with nearly 75 per cent indigenous content, INS Nistar is a shining example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the maritime domain.

Received by the Indian Navy on July 8 at Visakhapatnam, the vessel is designed in line with the classification standards of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and it showcases cutting-edge Indian engineering, underscoring the Navy's continued push towards home-grown capabilities under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

With a length of 118 metres and a displacement of approximately 10,000 tonnes, Nistar is equipped to conduct deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations — a complex capability possessed by only a handful of navies worldwide.

Named after the Sanskrit word ‘Nistar’, meaning liberation or rescue, the ship is fitted with advanced diving systems that enable saturation diving up to 300 metres, as well as a side diving stage for missions up to 75 metres.

Importantly, the vessel is designed to serve as the ‘Mother Ship’ for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), enabling swift personnel evacuation and submarine rescue during underwater emergencies.

To support complex underwater missions, Nistar is equipped with Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) capable of conducting diver monitoring and salvage operations up to 1,000 metres in depth.

The induction of Nistar significantly enhances the Navy’s sub-surface operational capabilities, particularly in submarine rescue and critical underwater recovery missions.

Beyond its operational strengths, the vessel also reinforces India’s Defence manufacturing ecosystem, combining indigenous shipbuilding prowess with strategic naval utility.

