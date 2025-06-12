Nishikant Dubey asks LoP Gandhi to read 2006 US Hyde Act; says it made Indians slaves

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi by claiming to unravel certain facts about the Henry J. Hyde United States-India Peaceful Atomic Energy Act of 2006.

In a post on his X handle, addressed to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Dubey said that he should read this Act, which has, in a way, made India and Indians slaves.

Dubey has written in his post, which is in Hindi, loosely translated as: “…We became slaves under this law of America till 2006/2008… America can inspect almost all the citizens of our country and strategic nuclear plants whenever it wants. Can India also go to America and respond in the same manner?”

The BJP leader further asks Congress in his post about the "pressures" in 2008.

“What was the pressure from America that in 2008, parties were broken and MPs were bought with money to pass this law?”

He said that if India is a sovereign nation, then “how can the US Parliament make laws for India?"

Dubey reminded Rahul Gandhi that he was the General Secretary of his party when the deal was made. “Finally Rahul Baba, at that time you were the General Secretary of the Congress.”

On Wednesday, Dubey cited declassified documents and alleged that the Congress government, under pressure from the United States, aborted plans to conduct a nuclear test in 1995.

He claimed that fear of American backlash influenced the decision, despite initial readiness by then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

“Go back and read the history of how Rahul Gandhi, whom I call 'Rahul Baba,' gets scared of America,” Dubey said in a post on X.

“In 1995, Prime Minister Narasimha Rao had decided to carry out a nuclear test, but confidential information was leaked -- allegedly by a senior minister or government official -- to the United States.”

Dubey further claimed that the leak prompted direct intervention from the US President, who reportedly contacted the Indian Prime Minister's Principal Secretary via an urgent night-time telegram requesting a meeting.

“Charge d’Affairs was instructed to arrange a meeting with PMO Principal Secretary Varma for Ambassador Wisner upon his return to New Delhi,” the classified document’s relevant portion shared by Dubey reads. According to Dubey, this pressure led the Congress government to abandon the test out of apprehension.

“In contrast, when the BJP came to power under Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998, we proceeded with the nuclear tests at Pokhran despite facing international sanctions and diplomatic pressure,” he said.

“Prime Minister Modi has shown similar resolve in recent years. Rahul Gandhi should study history and reflect,” Dubey added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.