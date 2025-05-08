Nine killed in two separate road accidents in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) In two separate tragic road accidents in Karnataka on Thursday, nine people, including three minors, lost their lives, and one person was in critical condition in Haveri and Bagalkot districts.

In the first incident, at least six people were killed and one sustained critical injuries after a luxury car rammed into a truck from behind in the Byadagi police station limits of Haveri district. The injured were shifted to the Haveri District Hospital, where the condition of one person remains critical.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all the deceased were from the state of Haryana. The accident occurred near Motebennur village in Byadagi taluk on National Highway 48. The victims were travelling in an Audi A6 luxury car. Their identities are yet to be officially confirmed. Byadagi police rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter. The car was completely mangled due to the impact of the collision.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

In another incident reported from the Bagalkot district, three minors riding a bike died on the spot after being hit by a Canter vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Santhosha Kudagi, Kamanna Kupali, and Siddu Raju Gani, all aged 16 years. The accident occurred at the Simikeri Bypass in Bagalkot taluk. All the victims were residents of Muranala village.

They were riding a bike from Gaddanakeri Cross via Hubballi to witness a DJ procession organised as part of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The jurisdictional Kaladagi police rushed to the scene. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

On May 6, in a tragic road accident, five people, including three women, were killed on the spot near Kiresur Cross in Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district on Tuesday. According to the police, the accident occurred following a head-on collision between a car and a truck.

