Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on V-Day: Perfect love language for me would be words of affirmation

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared her thoughts on Valentine's Day and shared that her ideal love language is words of affirmation. She believes that when a partner gives positive affirmations, it subconsciously helps in being more confident and alive.

The actress revealed that this year her Valentine’s Day will be special.

“This year, my Valentine's Day will be truly special as I spend it with some incredible individuals. It will be a Valentine’s Day with a purpose—dedicated to meeting and sharing moments with underprivileged people who truly understand the essence of love,” Nimrit told IANS.

She added: “The perfect love language for me would be words of affirmation. I am also mindful of my words when I communicate because I feel like words have a lasting impact.

“When your partner gives you positive affirmations, I feel like it subconsciously helps you be more confident, more spirited and more alive. Also, acts of service. I feel like kind gestures go a long way in any relationship.”

Earlier this month, Nimrit talked about the stigma some actors associate with their television background. The actress embraces her small screen roots and said that there’s no reason to feel ashamed of it.

The actress, who gained the spotlight with her work in 'Choti Sarrdaarni, said: "Many TV actors abandon their background like it’s a thing to be hidden. There’s no shame in the background that literally gave you the launchpad."

"I owe everything to television," she shares.

The actress said that she will never abandon the identity that helped her gain the spotlight.

"It was my first avenue to become an actor and the platform that nurtured my passion for acting. It gave me the opportunity to reach where I am today. There’s no reason to feel ashamed of it, and I will never abandon the identity that got me started."

The actress is all set to make her debut in movies with the Punjabi film “Shaunki Sardar”. The film, which also stars Guru Randhawa and Babbu Maan, is all set to release on May 16.

