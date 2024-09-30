Nikhita Gandhi’s friends have planned a surprise trek on her birthday

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for tracks like ‘Qaafirana’, ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’ and ‘Jugnu’, has shared her birthday plans ahead of her special day on October 1. The singer shared that her close ones have planned a special trek for her, the details of which she will only get to know once she reaches there.

She shared that every year on her birthday, she likes to indulge in adventure sports.

Sharing her plan, Nikhita told IANS, “I'm supposed to do a trek. Every year on my birthday I end up doing some adventure sports. Last year, we went to Sri Lanka and I did zip-lining and MDA biking, and it was amazing. The birthday before that also I went for a trek in Himachal Pradesh. So birthdays are always about doing an adventure sport”.

When asked what’s her favourite meal that she like to treat herself with on her birthday, the singer shared that she is not much of a fussy eater, and relishes everything that’s there on her plate without any complaints.

She said, “My favourite meal honestly is ghar ka daal chawal, aloo bhaja”.

Talking about her fondest birthday memories, she told IANS, “I have a lot of fond birthday memories. The earliest I can remember is that of my parents throwing these really cute birthday parties for my friends. All of my birthdays have been about travelling to a destination where we pick an adventure sport”.

“I remember that one memorable birthday gift where my friends held placards with ‘Happy Birthday Niki’ written on it and it had personalised messages and they sent photographs of that. They made it in a series of coasters and I still have them. That is one of the most precious and cute gifts I have”, she added.

