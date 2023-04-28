Nigerian woman found dead in south Delhi flat, accused held

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The body of a Nigerian woman was found wrapped in bedsheets and concealer in a box bed in a flat in south Delhi on Friday, police said, adding that the accused, who is also a Nigerian national, has been apprehended.

The deceased has been identified as Flora Gold, around 35, while the accused has been identified as Obizone Alexander, who had rented the flat in Maidangarhi since 2021.

According to police, a police control room phone was received at 11.21 a.m at Maidangarhi police station.

"The caller told police that a foul smell is coming from a flat on the third floor of the Sriram Apartment. The flat has been closed for the last three days," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary, said.

Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot and the owner of the flat, Ravinder Sehrawat, a resident of Chirag Delhi, was called to the spot. A key maker also called and the flat was opened," she said, adding that the body, wrapped in bedsheets, in the bed in the right side room of the flat.

"The owner of the flat told police that he had rented out the flat to Alexander for Rs 12,000 since 2021. However, he was not found on the spot," the DCP said.

The official said that police teams are questioning Alexander to ascertain the crime sequence and to know motive behind the killing.

Initial investigations suggest that the woman may have been killed several days before her body was found.

"Police are investigating the murder from all angles, including rape," said a police official privy to investigation.

