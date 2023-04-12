Nigerian national held with Rs 1.5 cr worth heroin in Delhi

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) A 48-year-old Nigerian national was apprehended in Delhi's Dwarka and 300 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from his possession, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Nnamdi Peter Oguegbulem, a resident of Imo State, Nigeria.

According to police, the staff of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka was tasked to develop intelligence and information regarding the drug traffickers, who are indulging in drug- trafficking in Dwarka.

"On April 8, the police team was in Uttam Nagar area for verification of illegally staying foreigners. Meanwhile, one foreigner came to Peer Baba road and was stopped by the team," said M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

"Nnamdi was asked to produce a visa and passport, but he was not able to produce any valid documents. During his search, polythene containing white colour substance was recovered from his possession, which upon checking with the field testing kit, was found to be heroin, weighing 300 grams," said the DCP.

"A case under section 8/21 NDPS Act was registered at the Uttam Nagar police station and Nnamdi was placed under arrest," said the official.

