Nicole Kidman: My whole life, I wanted to be 5’2”, curvaceous

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (IANS) Academy award-winning star Nicole Kidmman revealed that she was teased for being tall and that she wanted to be curvaceous as she hated her body, while growing up.

The Oscar winner opened up about her insecurities in a new documentary series, “In Vogue: The 90s”, reports people.com.

Kidman’s reign as one of the greatest rising talents of the '90s was in full swing, and she became the next in line to wear designer John Galliano’s creation, which he designed for her to wear at the 1997 Oscars.

The actress talked about what was going through her mind when Galliano reached out. She delved into some of her struggles from her youth regarding her body image and what it meant to her to have a dress designed specifically for her.

“Can you believe it?” My whole life, I wanted to be 5’2” and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5’11 and completely sort of skinny and flat chested was like, ‘Great, we can dress you.’ ”

Kidman also spoke about the respect she had for those who had defined their style by the designers they chose and the fashion partnerships they forged.

“I grew up watching Audrey Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn and Grace Kelly — all these women whose style was created with the designers that they’re affiliated with,” Kidman said.

“They just loved fashion. So I remember thinking, but of course, this should be brought into Hollywood now, and we should be wearing the things that are made in these gorgeous little salons in Paris. Because that’s what they used to do, so why aren’t we still doing it?”

Kidman described the night she debuted her Galliano dress as something out of a fairytale.

“I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5’11 at the age of 14,” she said.

“I would get teased, and it wasn’t kind. So every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who's been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world.”

