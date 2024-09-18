What is Milad Un Nabi? Why it is Celebrated? Must Know Details Here!

Eid-e-Milad, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad, is a significant celebration for Muslims. It is also known as Nabi Day, Mawlid, or Prophet’s Birthday. In India, it is observed as a public holiday, and Muslims around the world celebrate this occasion with great joy.

Maharashtra: Eid-e-Milad on September 18

The holiday applies not only in Maharashtra but also in Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

While Maharashtra observes the holiday on September 18, other states will follow the holiday on September 16. Therefore, those planning to visit the bank for urgent matters should check the holiday schedule and complete their tasks accordingly. However, online banking services will remain available.