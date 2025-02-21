Nicolas Cage, son Weston sued by former partner Christina Fulton

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is being sued by his ex Christina Fulton nearly a year after their adult son Weston reportedly physically attacked her.

In court documents obtained, Christina Fulton claimed that Cage ignored their son Weston Coppola Cage's mental-health concerns, and instead enabled Weston's alleged behaviour ahead of the incident, reports people.com.

Weston, 34, and Fulton, 57, were reportedly involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical on April 28, 2024. At the time, Fulton denied reports that she and her son argued, and instead said he experienced a "mental-health crisis" and she was trying to get him help.

Weston was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon in July 2024 and released on bond. Following his arrest, Fulton said she was "brutally assaulted," stating "it is imperative" that Weston "receives the help he desperately needs."

In her lawsuit, Fulton called out the 61-year-old star for reportedly failing to intervene and help their son.

"Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals," states the lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County.

"Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others," reports people.com.

Fulton claims Cage has bailed Weston out of jail on several occasions, drinks alcohol with Weston "despite knowing his substance abuse history" and paid for his downtown Los Angeles condo, which is next to the actor's.

She also claimed that Cage failed to make sure Weston received "necessary psychiatric" help, aided his "reckless" lifestyle and didn't set rules or guidelines to help stop Weston's alleged behaviour.

"Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability," the lawsuit claimed.

The filing comes nearly a year after Weston allegedly attacked Fulton in his condo building's elevator, lobby and parking lot, "causing severe and life threatening injuries," the filing alleges.

In a statement, an attorney for Cage says, "The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous."

"Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother," Cage's lawyer added.

Fulton claims her injuries included a brain concussion, multiple contusions, a disfiguring eye injury, dental trauma, PTSD and psychological damages.

"These injuries have required extensive medical care, surgeries, and treatments," the lawsuit says.

The alleged attack tainted Fulton's "thriving" modeling and actor career, the filing claims, noting that she was filming a Netflix series "when the assault derailed her life."

She was unable to film, appear at brand promotion events and suffered harm to her reputation, per her lawsuit. Fulton said that her Cyclish brand and a multi-million-dollar opportunity were also "jeopardized," as she lived in fear and couldn't effectively run her business.

She is suing Cage for negligent supervision and negligent undertaking, and Weston for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. She is also suing Cage and Weston for negligence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.