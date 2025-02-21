Europa League knockout play-offs: Roma edge past Porto, Ajax survive Union SG scare

Rome, Feb 21 (IANS) Paulo Dybala guided Roma to a 3-2 knockout playoffs second-leg win over 10-man Porto in the Europa League, clinching a 4-3 aggregate victory move into the last 16.

Dybala's quickfire double and Niccolo Pisilli's emphatic strike ensured Roma completed a fine comeback. The Argentine hit two neat finishes in the space of four first-half minutes after the Dragons had taken the lead in stunning fashion via Samu's overhead kick.

Porto were reduced to ten men after Stephen Eustaquio's red card shortly after half-time, and substitute Pisilli added a third for the hosts before Devyne Rensch turned the ball into his own net in added time.

In another match, 10- man Ajax progressed to last-16 with 3-2 aggregate win despite being beaten 2-1 at home by Union Saint-Gilloise after extra-time.

Kenneth Taylor's extra-time penalty secured an exhilarating aggregate victory for Ajax. Union SG dominated the first half and Kevin Mac Allister headed in the opener from Sofiane's Boufal's free-kick.

Ajax were reduced to ten in the 25th minute when captain Davy Klassen was dismissed in conceding a penalty that Promise David stepped up to convert, levelling the tie at 2-2. But Taylor's spot kick early in extra time proved decisive in a thrilling game.

Later, a fine Luka Sucic double helped Real Sociedad claim an entertaining 5-2 victory over Midtjylland, completing a 7-3 aggregate victory.

Brais Mendez took advantage of a defensive mix-up to open the scoring before Sucic scored his first. Midtjylland fought back through an Adam Buksa penalty and a crisp Dario Osorio strike, but Sucic added a second before half-time.

A late Mikel Oyarzabal spot kick and Orri Oskarsson goal completed the scoring after Daniel Silva was sent off for the visitors.

Elsewhere, the Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt advanced after winning a thrilling game 5-2 that went to extra time against Twente, winning 6-4 on aggregate.

Twente went ahead on the net when Fredrik Sjovold deflected into his own goal before Kasper Hogh responded with a penalty.

A quickfire Mees Hilgers own goal and Brice Wembangomo strike in added time briefly put the hosts ahead on aggregate, but Sem Steijn's last-gasp goal levelled the tie for Twente. Sondre Brunstad Fet's close-range shot and Arno Verschueren's own goal finally secured victory for the home side in the second half of extra time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.