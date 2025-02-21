Here’s why Huma Qureshi is ‘thanking god’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi is over-the-moon as the weekend has almost started and thanked god for “Friday.”

On Friday morning, Huma took to her Instagram, where she shared two gorgeous pictures of herself from her photoshoot. In the images, the actress is seen wearing a stunning powder blue hued cut-out outfit.

“Thank gawd it’s #Friday,” she wrote as the caption for the photographs.

On February 20, Huma wished her sister Patralekhaa on her 35th birthday and said that she makes everything better.

Huma took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Patralekhaa sitting at the dining table. A big chocolate cake could be seen placed in front of her.

“To my sister ... you make everything better… @patralekhaa missing u on your bday,” Huma wrote as the caption.

She then shared a picture posing with Patralekhaa. In the image, the two actresses could be seen twinning in a white T-Shirt.

“To always slayin it like @patralekhaa,” she wrote.

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi will next star in the highly-anticipated Kannada drama, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups". Touted to be a period gangster action film, the drama will see 'KGF' fame Yash as the lead. Additionally, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Sudev Nair, Darell D'Silva, and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the movie's core cast.

It was last month, when the makers of the movie shared the teaser of "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" on Yash’s birthday, giving fans a glimpse of his rugged and intense look.

The film is expected to be set against the backdrop of a bygone era. The movie will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.