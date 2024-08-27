Nia Sharma cooks Janmashtami special thali, take a look inside

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma, who is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’, has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the set of the show, dropping a glimpse of the delicious Janmashtami special thali that she made all by herself.

Nia, who has 7.9 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and dropped a BTS video, in which we can see her wearing a beautiful pink saree, and rounded off the look with matching jhumkas.

In the selfie video, we can hear Nia saying, "So it's Janmashtami special, and I have made some pretty cool stuff."

She then rotated the camera and gave the view of the meal that she had cooked on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Nia further says, "That's this beautiful thali I have made-- this is makhan mishri, this is kalaland, and that's panjiri. I made it all by myself".

The video is captioned as: "Happy Janmashtami everyone".

'Krishna Janmashtami' which celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, was celebrated on August 26.

The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, Nia is also portraying the role of Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail'. It also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles. 'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

The 33-year-old diva has also done web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

