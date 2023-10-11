NIA raids 10 PFI-linked locations in TN

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) The National Investigating Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 10 locations in Tamil Nadu linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit.

According to sources, the raids are part of the simlutaneous NIA searches currently underway in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

An NIA official told IANS that this case pertains to the PFI Phulwari Sharif module

Wednesday's raids come after the NIA had searched the residences of four PFI workers in Kerala in August and September.

The probe agency had also conducted raids at the Green Valley, the PFI headquarters in Manjeri, Kerala.

The Green Valley is considered as a place where armed training is imparted to PFI activists.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.