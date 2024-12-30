NIA conducts raids in Jharkhand over CPI (Maoist) splinter group conspiracy

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on three locations in Chatra district, Jharkhand, on Monday, as part of its ongoing investigation into a conspiracy case linked to a splinter group of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) known as TSPC.

The searches were aimed at gathering evidence in connection with extortion, levy collection, and money laundering activities allegedly orchestrated by TSPC members.

During the operation, the NIA seized several mobile phones, SIM cards, and other crucial materials related to the case. These searches targeted properties linked to suspected operatives and overground workers (OGWs) who are believed to be associated with senior cadres of the TSPC.

This investigation is a continuation of the NIA's work in case RC-06/2018/NIA/DLI, which originally stemmed from an FIR filed by the Tandwa police in January 2016. The case was subsequently taken over by the NIA in February 2018 due to its serious national security implications.

The accused individuals are allegedly involved in illegal activities, including extortion and the collection of levies for the Maoist group, as well as laundering the illicit funds generated through these criminal acts.

To date, the NIA has filed charges against 21 individuals, and the investigation is ongoing. The NIA has been closely monitoring the operations of the TSPC, a faction that has been engaging in violent and subversive activities under the umbrella of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation. The agency is expected to continue its efforts to dismantle the financial and logistical networks supporting such splinter groups, which pose a serious threat to the country’s internal security.

Sources said that further investigation is going on and in days to come more information related to the Maoists' activities will be obtained by the NIA. Similar, significant crackdowns against Maoists have also been carried out earlier by the Jharkhand Police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.