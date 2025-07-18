NIA chargesheets Maoist leader for waging war against nation

Hyderabad, July 18 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) in anti-India conspiracy case.

In the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Hyderabad, C.P. Moideen alias Girish has been charged under relevant sections of the UA(P) Act, 1967 and IPC, the federal agency said.

As per NIA investigation, Moideen was actively involved in the Maoist conspiracy to wage a war against the Government of India. Evidence gathered during investigation confirmed his central role in Maoist operations in Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of CPI (Maoist).

The NIA investigations also revealed that he was a Special Zonal Committee Member of the WGSZC, and took over as Secretary of WGSZC after the arrest of Central Committee Member Sanjoy Deepak Rao in September 2023.

Moideen oversaw PLGA squads in WGSZC, led recruitment drives, propagated Maoist ideology, and planned violent actions targeting security forces in the Kerala–Karnataka–Tamil Nadu tri-junction, the anti-terror organisation found during investigation.

Moideen was taken into custody by Kerala Police in August 2024 and formally arrested by NIA in January 2025.

The case was originally registered by Telangana Police in September 2023 against the cadres/members of CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations following the arrest of Sanjoy Deepak Rao.

Sanjay Rao was nabbed when he was found carrying arms and ammunition along with Maoist literature.

Subsequently, the case was taken over by NIA, which chargesheeted Rao and carried forward the investigation as part of its efforts to scuttle CPI (Maoist)’s revival attempts and dismantle its urban and armed networks, the agency added.

In March last year, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Sanjoy Deepak Rao, in the case relating to a conspiracy to promote left wing extremism in the country.

The Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Telangana police had arrested Rao in Kukatpally area of Hyderabad.

Rao was a Communist Party of India (Maoist) central committee member and was wanted by the NIA and the Maharashtra police and several southern states.

