NIA chargesheets 2 in Tamil Nadu terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) The NIA has filed charges in a special court in Tamil Nadu against two accused in a terror conspiracy case involving the Hizb ut Tahrir (HuT) terrorist organisation.

In its chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Poonamallee, Chennai, Abdul Rehman alias Abdul Rahman and Mujibur Rehman alias Mujibur Rahman Altham Sahib have been accused of conspiring and preparing to undertake terrorist acts to promote the HuT ideology in Tamil Nadu and other places.

The NIA investigations have revealed that the accused had conspired with "self-styled office bearers" of HuT to propagate the outfit's ideology, aimed at establishing the Islamic Caliphate in India and enforcing the Sharia-based draft constitution written by HuT founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

As per the NIA investigation, the accused were actively involved in recruiting Daris/students to HuT's secret classes. They also conducted 'Bayan' (religious exposition) classes and made several short films to further the organisation's anti-India ideology on social media platforms.

They had further organised an exhibition to showcase the military might of Islamic nations that would be invited (Nussrah) to overthrow the legally established government in India through violent jihad and war.

In a separate case on Monday, the NIA achieved a breakthrough in the Punjab terror conspiracy case by arresting a key aide of designated Khalistani individual terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and gangster Bachitar Singh alias Pavitar Batala.

Jatinder Singh alias Jyoti of district Gurdaspur, Punjab, has been absconding since the arrest of weapons supplier Baljit Singh alias Rana Bhai in July 2024, and was arrested from Mumbai after extensive technical and on-ground efforts by NIA.

The anti-terror agency has identified Jatinder as a member of the terror gang formed by foreign-based Landa of the banned terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and an aide of Batala, a close associate of Landa.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.