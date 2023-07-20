NIA busts Kerala ISIS module plotting to commit terrorist attacks

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has busted a Kerala-based ISIS module with the arrest of a person named Ashif alias Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf from his hideout near Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu.

"We have averted possible terror attacks on places of worship by busting an ISIS module based out of Kerala," the NIA said.

Based on credible inputs and investigation, the NIA conducted a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Kerala Police, and searched several locations.

The raids were conducted at three locations in Thrissur and one location in Palakkad that led to the busting of the IS module, which had been conducting reconnaissance missions and conspiring to commit terrorist attacks.

On Tuesday, the NIA arrested Ashif from Sathyamangalam. The next day, searches were conducted in the houses of Ashif, as well as three others, identified as Seyid Nabeel Ahammed, Shiyas T.S., both from Thrissur, and Rayees from Palakkad. Digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during these raids.

"The module was engaged in raising funds for promoting IS activities and carrying out terror attacks by committing dacoities and other criminal activities. They had already conducted a recce of a few prominent places, including places of worship, in the state. They intended to spread terror and trigger communal divide in Kerala," said an NIA official.

The NIA had registered the case on July 11 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

