NIA arrests another absconder in Sri Lankan human trafficking case

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that it has arrested a key absconding accused in a human trafficking case involving the illegal entry of Sri Lankan nationals into India under the false pretext of securing jobs in Canada.

The accused, Mohamed Ibrahim, who had been on the run and was facing multiple non-bailable warrants, was apprehended in Chennai on Friday in a coordinated operation by the NIA and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Tamil Nadu Police.

According to the NIA, Ibrahim is the ninth person to be arrested in connection with the case, which was registered on July 13, 2021. The charges against him and others include criminal conspiracy (Section 120B IPC), human trafficking (Section 370 IPC), and cheating (Section 420 IPC), along with offenses under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

Investigations have revealed that Mohamed Ibrahim played a pivotal role in trafficking Sri Lankan nationals, facilitating their illegal entry into India through Tamil Nadu’s coastal region. He was responsible for coordinating the movement of two batches of trafficked individuals from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district to the Thoothukudi coastline. From there, they were clandestinely transported to different locations in Karnataka via road and rail networks, the top investigating agency said.

The trafficking network operated through a well-organised system -- victims were picked up from mid-sea and transferred onto small boats before being smuggled to the Indian mainland. They were then moved to holding areas before further transportation.

The case was initially registered by the Karnataka Police following raids at guest houses in Mangalore, where Sri Lankan nationals without valid travel documents were discovered based on credible intelligence.

Subsequently, the NIA took over the probe and uncovered an extensive human trafficking racket with international links.

So far, 10 accused, including Ibrahim and another fugitive, Imran Hajjyar, have been charge-sheeted in the case. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects.

