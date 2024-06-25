NHRC directs Odisha to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to woman for medical negligence

Bhubaneswar, June 24 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday directed the Odisha government to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to a woman patient who suffered serious complications due to grave medical negligence by an Ayush doctor deployed at the Community Health Centre in Keonjhar district in 2022.

It has also directed the Chief Secretary to submit the compliance report within six weeks.

"The Government of Odisha through its Chief Secretary, is recommended to release Rs 4,00,000 to the victim Gurubari Mahanta, wife of Pradeep Patel of Sendkap in Keonjhar Sadar block, and submit the compliance report along with the proof of payment to the Commission within six weeks," reads the order.

The state government, in its reply to the apex rights body, has agreed to the suggestion regarding the deduction of the compensation amount from the salary of the erring Ayush doctor, Ashok Kumar Sahoo.

The Chief District Medical Officer, Keonjhar, in an inquiry report, stated that as per the guidelines of the state government, the Ayush doctor should have referred the woman to the Keonjhar district hospital, which is just 12 km away from Padmapur, after providing basic treatment. The woman who experienced profuse bleeding after the delivery of her baby girl was admitted to the CHC, Padmapur on August 13, 2022, and the doctor, instead of referring her to the Keonjhar DHH, allegedly stitched her urinary bladder.

"Repairing of extensive tears in the vagina, including anal tear, is beyond the capacity of an Ayush doctor but Dr Sahoo ventured stitching without assessing the gravity of the situation and without realising the follow-up complications," the order noted.

