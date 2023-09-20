NHAI ropes in Delhi Metro to design bridges, tunnels in highway projects

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) NHAI on Wednesday signed an agreement with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the review of designs of various bridges, structures and safety aspects of national highway projects and to help improve the skills of NHAI officials.

Under this agreement, DMRC will provide services to NHAI for review of designs of all bridges and structures in ongoing projects. The agreement also includes review of designs of randomly selected bridges, structures, tunnels and reinforced earth walls on highways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

DMRC will also support NHAI to review stand-alone bridges and special structures at the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage.

The MoU signed in presence of NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar will strengthen NHAI’s ‘Design Division’ that reviews planning, designing, construction and maintenance of bridges, structures, tunnels and reinforced walls RE walls on National Highways across the country.

DMRC will also help NHAI in reviewing construction methodologies, temporary structures, lifting and launching methods, pre-stressing methods of select bridges and structures and special structures on a random basis.

In addition to this, DMRC will organise customised training programs for capacity building of NHAI officials. This will include design, construction, supervision, maintenance and safety aspects in elevated structures and bridges.

This agreement will remain in effect for a period of two years. This initiative highlights collaboration between two government organizations to share best practices and work together to enhance transport infrastructure contributing towards the goal of nation building, the ministry’s statement explained.

