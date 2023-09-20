Lok Sabha Unanimously Passes Women's Reservation Bill 

New Delhi: The Women's Reservation Bill was unanimously approved in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Women’s Reservation Bill) named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lower House for discussion and seek it's passage..

The Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to reserve one-third (33 percent) of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State legislative assemblies. The Constitution 108th Amendment Bill, 2008 states that the reservation of seats for women shall cease to exist 15 years after the commencement of amendment act.

The legislation however is unlikely to be implemented in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said. It will be rolled out only after the delimitation process is over, most probably in 2029, they added.

The Lok Sabha passes the Women's Reservation Bill, which grants 33% of seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. A total of 454 MPs voted in favor of the bill, while only 2 MPs voted against it.#WomenReservationBill @ombirlakota pic.twitter.com/0ASCHyLdj6 — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) September 20, 2023

The reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise, according to the Bill.

Also Read: NIA announces rewards of Rs 10 lakh for information on Khalistani terrorists linked to BKI