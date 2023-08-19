NGT flagging state govt’s inaction in removing encroachments sparks controversy in poll-bound MP 

Bhopal, Aug 19 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) flagging state government's inaction in removing encroachment from prohibited areas around Kaliyasot and Kerwa dam site here has sparked a political controversy in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Congress MLA Govind Singh, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, citing the tribunal’s observation, launched a

scathing attack on Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains. On Saturday, Singh wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India demanding Iqbal Singh’s removal from the post.

In his letter to CEC, MLA from Lahar Assembly constituency from Bhind district – Govind Singh raised his apprehension over “transparency” during

the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

“Despite the retirement of MP’s chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, his tenure was being extended after every six months. Will the Assembly

elections in Madhya Pradesh be held in full transparency under the tenure of Iqbal Singh Bains. I have opposed the extension of Iqbal Singh Bains as chief secretary earlier as well and had conveyed to you (CEC),” Singh’s letter read.

Further, Singh urged CEC to direct the state government to remove 1985-batch IAS officer Iqbal Singh Bains from his post and to appoint a new chief secretary. Bains was to retire in November last year, but his tenure was further extended by another six months starting June 1. His extension in service was cleared by the Union government.

The fresh controversy comes a day after the NGT expressed strong displeasure over inaction on behalf of the state government to remove encroachment from prohibited areas around Kaliyasot and Kerwa dam site in Bhopal. The Tribunal also imposed a fine of Rs. five lakh on the state government.

As per the reports, chief secretary Bains had also joined the hearing virtually on the direction of the tribunal. During the hearing of the

petition filed by environmentalist Subhash Pandey on Friday, the NGT sought to know action taken in compliance to its order of

July 27, 2023.

Upon receiving a reply from chief secretary through state government’s counsel Sachin Verma, that “there was no major encroachment in the area”,

the NGT asked the chief secretary whether he had read the order?. The tribunal further observed that “there is lack of coordination among the

departments concerned in initiating action against the encroachers.”

The NGT also pointed out that the entire system of the Madhya Pradesh government seems incompetent, as counsel representing the case willing to extend the date instead of arguing properly during the hearing.

Several multi-stories have been constructed on the bank of Kaliyasot and Kerwa dam in Bhopal, which has been questioned in the petition. The NGT’s order for demarcation of illegal constructions within 33.3 meters from Kaliasot River bed will affect around 40,000-50,000 people

and nearly 30 residential colonies in Kolar satellite township.

