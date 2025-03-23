Next generation patrol vessels to play an important role in anti-piracy missions: MoD

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Sunday that the next generation patrol vessels will play an important role in the anti-piracy missions, adding that the country’s Navy will soon get two Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs).

“These are the most advanced vessels which will be used in different operations including anti-piracy missions,” a senior official of the ministry said.

Earlier, a Keel Laying ceremony of the second and third, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels was held at Ratnagiri.

The official added that the Keel Laying ceremony of both vessels was held at Ratnagiri with V Admiral R Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition as the Chief Guest, in the presence of senior officials.

The official said that the NGOPVs - with an approximate tonnage of 3000T - are designed for Coastal Defence and Surveillance, Search and Rescue operations.

“These vessels will also play an important role in the protection of offshore assets and anti-piracy missions,” he said.

The ministry official added that the Keel Laying of these vessels marks a significant milestone in the overall project timeline.

“The 11 NGOPVs are being built in consonance with the nation’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ and are poised to augment the Indian Naval maritime prowess,” the official said.

He said that the NGOPVs are being constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), adding that the contracts for indigenous design and construction of 11 NGOPVs were concluded on March 30, 2023 between Ministry of Defence and GSL, Goa and M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, with seven ships to be constructed by Lead Shipyard M/s GSL and four ships by Follow Shipyard M/s GRSE.

“Main hull blocks of Yard 1281 and Yard 1282 are being fabricated at the premises of Yeoman Marine Services Private Ltd, Ratnagiri as part of GSL’s build strategy,” he said.

The senior official added that to increase the strength of the Indian Navy, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved some vital proposals.

“DAC has approved the procurement of Varunastra Torpedoes (Combat) which is an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory,” he said.

The official further added that the induction of additional quantities of this torpedo would enhance the Navy's capability against adversaries' submarine threats.

