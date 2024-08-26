Newly constructed flyover develops pothole in Bihar’s Vaishali

Patna, Aug 26 (IANS) A newly constructed flyover in Bihar’s Vaishali district developed a large pothole on Monday, raising concerns about the quality of construction and corruption in infrastructure projects.

The issue was highlighted by RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan, who represents the Mahua constituency.

Roshan noticed the pothole while travelling on the route and promptly reported it to the local administration. To prevent accidents, he placed a red cloth on the flyover at Ramashish Chowk on National Highway 31 to alert commuters.

“I was crossing this bridge when I saw a big pothole in the middle of it. This is an indication of how rampant corruption is and how deeply rooted it is in the double-engine government of Nitish Kumar. This is not only a sign of corruption but also a potentially fatal hazard for commuters,” Roshan said.

He further alleged that ministers, ruling party leaders, and officials are taking a 40 per cent commission on these projects, leading to substandard construction.

“We have seen several bridges and culverts collapse in Bihar in the last couple of months, and this is happening only due to rampant corruption,” he added.

The RJD MLA from Mahua also mentioned that the flyover became operational just six months ago and has not been officially inaugurated by the authorities.

“Earlier, we were travelling on the other side of the flyover, which was built 20 years ago and did not deteriorate. Due to heavy traffic congestion on that flyover, a parallel flyover was constructed to ease traffic,” Roshan said.

The incident underscores broader concerns about the quality of infrastructure in Bihar. Over the past few months, more than 20 bridges and culverts have collapsed across the state, highlighting the poor quality of construction and maintenance.

