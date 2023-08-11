'New UK visa rules deter foreign students from working till studies completed', Govt tells Parl

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The government on Friday told Parliament that as per new visa rules of the UK government, international students will not be able to switch out of the student route into work routes before their studies have been complete.

This became applicable from July 17, 2023 onwards, the government said, adding that the new visa rules will affect students from all nations.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in an oral response to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray in Lok Sabha that from January 1, 2024 onwards, international students will not be able to bring dependents unless they are on postgraduate courses, currently designated as research programmes.

In 2022, the number of Indian students (excluding dependents) who have gone to the UK for studies was 1,39,539, the minister further said.

"The new visa rules will affect students from all the countries. The government of India remains closely engaged with British authorities on all issues relating to further strengthening of people to people ties and the movement of young Indian students and professionals," Jaishankar said.

Ray had sought to know whether the government has taken note that UK has changed its visa rules for students from abroad, which would impact millions of Indian students who undertake part time work to meet their expenses abroad while studying.

