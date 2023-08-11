Rahul to tour 4 European countries in September

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit to four European countries, including France in the second week of September this year.

A Congress source told IANS: "Rahul Gandhi will be visiting France, Belgium and Norway."

The source said that the Congress leader will also be interacting with the members of the European Union.

He will also meet the students and the Indian diaspora during his visit.

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi visited the US and UK.

He also interacted with students, the Indian diaspora and with some prominent university members.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.