The new teaser of ‘Freedom at Midnight’ unveiled

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) The makers of the political thriller titled ‘Freedom at Midnight’ have unveiled its new trailer featuring Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi and Rajendra Chawla.

The 2nd teaser focused on the conflict between Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah with others. The story revolves around a non-cooperation movement proposed by Mahatma Gandhi against the British government.

The series is inspired by the acclaimed book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins that vividly portrays the key events surrounding India’s independence in 1947.

In a statement, Nikkhil Advani, who has helmed the show said, “Freedom at Midnight’ is a powerful look at one of India's most important moments in history. The show is based on careful research and shows the emotional and political chaos of the time.”

It gives a deep look at key historical figures, with each character well-developed, allowing the actors to truly step into their roles. The story isn’t just about politics but also explores the human experiences, emotions, and challenges that shaped an era and left a lasting impact on the nation.” He concluded

Earlier, actor Sidhant Gupta who will be essaying the role of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the series shared his thoughts on his role and how it has deeply impacted his life.

Sidhant said, “Independence for me is not just freedom but a feeling of courage. We are all Independent enough to own our dreams if we choose to," said Sidhant, for Independence Day now holds a deeper meaning.”

He added, “After six intense months of shooting for 'Freedom at Midnight', I visited my hometown for a much-needed break just two weeks ago. My brother had bought a swanky new car, and we were out for a drive in the middle of the night. On the Jammu Tawi bridge, I saw this enormous Indian flag waving freely in the wind."

“I said to my brother, ‘I think I’m getting emotional looking at the flag’. He laughed and replied, ‘I think you’ve been in the character for far too long’... I smiled to myself, thinking, ‘I hope this feeling stays with me forever’." Sidhant concluded.

The show features Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, Malishka Mendonsa, Rajesh Kumar, K.C. Shankar, Alistair Findlay, Richard Teverson and Andrew Cullum in crucial roles.

The show has been bankrolled by Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment in association with StudioNext. The show is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and the narrative has been crafted by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai and Ethan Taylor.

‘Freedom at Midnight’ will be available soon on the Sony LIV streaming platform.

