New mandate requires prior notice for protest memorandum submissions in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Jamnagar (Gujarat), Sep 9 (IANS) Individuals or groups planning to visit government offices regarding protests and memorandum submissions must notify the respective offices three days in advance, as per new directives issued by district police chief Jamnagar, Premsukh Delu .

According to these directives, only a limited number of representatives, specifically five to seven individuals, will be allowed to participate in these submissions.

The prohibitory orders stipulate that prior approval must be sought for visits to offices such as the district collector's office, police superintendent's office, and other district-level government facilities when submitting memorandums or making representations on various issues. These measures are intended to streamline the process and maintain order during such activities.

Furthermore, the new regulations specify that no rallies or marches will be permitted within the premises of government offices. Any slogans or chants associated with the protest must conclude at the main entrance of the government facility. Additionally, protesters are required to ensure that their activities do not obstruct traffic flow on nearby roads.

