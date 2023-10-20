New land-related rules, laws in Himachal after 31 years

Shimla, Oct 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said here on Friday that the new code containing an updated compilation of land-related rules, laws and instructions will be soon released by the Revenue Department after almost 31 years in the state.

The first land code was published in 1992.

The people have to do day-to-day dealing with the Revenue Department and every resident is concerned with land-related matters during his lifetime, he said.

“The unanimous solutions to land disputes also play a major role in social synchronization and family bonding. For quick resolution of public problems, it is essential for the revenue justice system to be well maintained and for this it is necessary that the rules and regulations and departmental guidelines are easily available to the revenue officers and people,” said the Chief Minister in a statement.

The new code will not only provide guidance to the revenue officers but will assist in quick disposal of land-related issues to benefit the common man who will also get information regarding the laws and rules of the Revenue Department and the instructions issued therein from time to time.

