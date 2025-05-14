New industrial policy to be announced soon: Haryana Minister

Gurugram, May 14 (IANS) Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that no country or state can progress without industries.

To boost industrial growth in the state, the government has started work on developing 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs). Land has already been identified for this purpose. A new industrial policy will soon be introduced, and drafts for various related policies are being prepared, the minister said.

He said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, has given priority to the industrial sector in the budget. The budget for the Industries Department has been increased by 126 per cent, with a total allocation of Rs 1848 crore for the current financial year.

Singh said that bringing major changes to the industrial sector over the next five years is his top priority as the Industry Minister.

"A new IMT will be developed in Mewat, adjoining Gurugram. After Manesar, M/s Amprex Technologies Ltd. has shown interest in setting up a unit in Mewat. Out of its proposed Rs 7,083 crore, an investment of Rs 2,460 crore has been made by the company. State government is committed to transforming Nuh into a developed district like others in Haryana," the minister said.

He further said that to promote the textile industry, the state has launched the ‘Haryana AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy 2025’. Textile industries in Panipat, Gurugram, and Faridabad will also be promoted. Under this policy, a provision has been made to give a subsidy of Rs.1200 crore to the industries.

"Areas with at least 10 acres of land and 50 proposed industrial units will be declared as ‘confirmation zones’. A dedicated portal for this will be made, where investors can upload their documents. A ‘Single Window System’ has been set up in Panchkula to provide NOCs to entrepreneurs. Similar systems will be established in other districts so that investors don’t have to visit multiple offices for approvals," he added.

