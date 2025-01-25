New AAP govt in Delhi will tackle sewer issues on war footing: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced plans for repairing old sewer lines and laying new ones on a ‘war footing’ if the party forms the government after the February 5 Assembly elections.

In a video message to voters, Kejriwal said he has come across a common complaint related to sewers while interacting with residents of the city.

“If you are facing problems related to sewers that are overflowing or old sewer lines that have sunk, do not worry. After our government is formed, we will replace old sewer lines on a war footing and rid you of the problems,” said Kejriwal.

The former chief minister also highlighted development works and laying of sewer lines carried out by the AAP government in the 1,792 unauthorised colonies.

Kejriwal said that in 2015 when the AAP government was formed in Delhi it inherited a lot of problems as a legacy – including the big issue of choked sewers.

“There was a cap on carrying out any development work in the 1,792 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. There were restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court and we overcame all hurdles to start development work in these colonies,” Kejriwal said.

There were no sewer lines in the colonies and the waste used to flow into open drains, forcing the residents to live in hellish conditions, he said.

The former CM claimed that the AAP government laid sewer lines in all unauthorised colonies over the past 10 years but some colonies still need more work to be done.

“At present, the work of connecting homes in most of these colonies with the new sewer lines is underway,” Kejriwal said.

In colonies with existing sewer lines in the city, problems of sewer waste mixing with tap water, sewer overflow, leak and jam have become common as the lines are old and some have even collapsed, Kejriwal said.

“Very soon, we will replace sewer lines and get them cleaned in your colony and rid you of problems related to these,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal’s video message to voters holds significance due to the rival BJP and the Congress targeting the AAP government over problems like sewer overflow and contaminated water.

Union Health Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda had said in his election rally in Uttam Nagar on Thursday that in 2023-24 almost 20,000 cases of diarrhea and jaundice were reported due contaminated water supply.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

