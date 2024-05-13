'Never accept bribes' was mother Heeraben's message for PM Modi

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the BJP's campaign blitzkrieg across various states, saw groundswell of emotions particularly in West Bengal during the weekend, coinciding with Mother's Day.

While some individuals gifted PM Modi hand-made portraits of his mother at Hooghly rally, other rally saw heartfelt meeting between PM Modi and the BJP workers.

On Monday, Modi Archive, a popular X handle, shared an interesting anecdote about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, way back in 2001.

It tells the netizens that PM Modi's mother Heeraben gave him a 'mantra' before assuming the chair of Gujarat CM.

The X handle mentions that after Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he went to meet his mother.

Upon seeing him, his mother was overwhelmed with emotion.

However, mother Heeraben had a message for him: "Son, do whatever you believe is right but never accept bribes."

This happened in October 2021 when PM Modi was getting ready to assume the office of Gujarat Chief Minister.

He went to meet his mother to seek her blessings and received a 'mantra' which he has lived and practiced throughout his political life.

PM Modi also followed one more practice religiously.

After every election victory, he would first visit his mother, Heeraben and seek his blessings.

Notably, 2024 Lok Sabha polls is the first election when the Prime Minister doesn't have his mother by his side.

Some days ago, a video of PM Modi recalling his relationship with his mother also went viral, where he said that this was for the first time he was going to the polls without the blessings of his mother.

"This is for the first time that I will go to file the nomination without touching my mother's feet," an emotional Prime Minister said in a TV interview.

