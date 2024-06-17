Netweb launches AMD-based servers from India manufacturing facility

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) In a fillip to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, technology solutions provider Netweb Technologies on Monday announced the launch of a range of servers from its Faridabad-based manufacturing facility.

With support for up to 6TB memory, the server platforms are designed to harness the capabilities of latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors to meet demanding needs of high-performance computing environments and diverse workloads at data centre AI systems.

“This range of servers represents our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission and highlights our capabilities to produce world-class technology indigenously,” said Sanjay Lodha, CEO of Netweb Technologies.

“The focus on manufacturing high-tech servers locally in India signifies not only an investment in domestic talent and resources but also underscores our dedication to developing high-end computing infrastructure for both government and private sectors,” he added.

Last month, Netweb Technologies inaugurated a high-end computing servers, storage and switch manufacturing facility in Faridabad.

The facility will manufacture high-end computing systems based on the latest chips from Netweb's technology partners such as Intel, Nvidia and AMD.

"We are thrilled to support Netweb Technologies with our latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. This collaboration highlights our commitment to advancing technology and innovation,” said Vinay Sinha, corporate vice president, AMD India Sales.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.