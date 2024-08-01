Netizens slam Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Wayanad, term it 'fashion show' amid tragedy

New Delhi, August 1 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday, three days after landslides wreaked havoc in the region killing over 280 people.

Now, questions are being raised about the timing and purpose of Rahul Gandhi's visit, with social media users criticising both him and his sister.

BJP leader Shivam Tyagi wrote on X, “Rahul Gandhi's fashion show at the Wayanad disaster, 3 days late, 232 cameras, 20 guards so that 'King' Rahul isn't touched, and one person assigned to pick up his sandals.

"Zero work, zero responsibility, and James Bond-like showiness. He has come to polish his image, not to save the people of Wayanad.”

The post in Hindi prompted questions about the timing and purpose of Rahul Gandhi's visit.

In response to Tyagi's post, a user named Vivek Singh Paliwal wrote, "In the Wayanad landslide, 256 people have died so far and hundreds are injured. After that, the prince thought that it was a good opportunity for a photo session. That's why he set out with his entourage and cameras."

He also included the hashtag #OpportunisticRahulGandhi.

Meanwhile, another user responded to Shivam's post by saying, "This is the grandeur of the prince. Moreover, the other prince (a reference to Akhilesh Yadav) has become his disciple.”

Durgaprasad, another user, asked, "Which movie scene is this from", while Kuldeep Vyas commented, "He took his sister along because she has to contest elections from Wayanad."

Meanwhile, a user named Neeraj Mishra wrote, "They talk about equal justice, but couldn’t even pick up their own sandals? Why should someone else do it? Political vultures have gone there as tourists."

Shivam Tyagi had earlier said in a post, "This Gandhi family is a panauti (disaster); wherever they go, they cause national ruin. Rahul was the MP from Wayanad, and Priyanka is the upcoming MP. But both brother and sister are enjoying the rainy season in Delhi. And the RSS volunteers, whom they criticise, are the ones helping people in Wayanad."

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Wayanad to inspect the area and meet with the victims' families.

They offered condolences and assured every possible help to the victims.

Rahul Gandhi said he stands with the people of Wayanad and is ready to provide all possible assistance. Priyanka Gandhi also expressed sorrow over the incident and assured the victims of every possible help.

She said the Congress is ready to assist the victims in every possible way.

The landslides that occurred in Wayanad in the wee hours of Wednesday have completely devastated four villages, leaving behind a scene of devastation.

The rescue efforts are ongoing but are being hampered by heavy rainfall and further landslides.

