Netizens react to entrepreneur Dr Ritesh Malik over India ‘unsafe’ for women remark

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Netizens on Thursday criticised entrepreneur Dr Ritesh Malik over his remarks that India is unsafe for women.

In a video posted on X and LinkedIn, Malik said that he fears for his daughter.

“As a father of a 3-year-old, I don't feel safe for her to live in India,” Malik said.

“I'd never like to be born as a woman in India,” he added.

His comments came amid the recent rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital in Kolkata.

“13 lakh doctors, including me are ashamed to live in the rape capital of the world,” he said in the video.

“Over 31,500 women get brutally raped in India every year,” he said, adding that 71 per cent of these cases go unreported in the country.

He called for the safety and security of over 80 per cent female nursing staff and 30 per cent women doctors.

He noted that “till the time all the women in the country are safe, our country will not get true freedom”.

While the medical community supported his post and called for stringent actions against the perpetrators of the crime, others criticised him.

“It is extreme to say that India is an exception to be an unsafe country,” said a user on LinkedIn.

“As a woman who has lived across continents, I would not say India is anymore unsafe than the UK or the US,” she added.

A user on X also noted that Finland has more rapes than in India.

“50,000 women get raped every year in Finland. And think of their population. So, have some knowledge before defaming India,” the user said.

However, others said that the situation was “alarming” and called for “strict laws to safeguard our country from such creepy people”.

