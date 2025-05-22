Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals how OTT propelled Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat to global fame

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh reflected on the changing landscape of the entertainment industry, crediting OTT platforms for redefining success for actors.

He pointed out how talents like Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat have risen to global fame through powerful performances in web series, earning recognition far beyond Indian borders. In a recent conversation with IANS, Neil praised the transformative role of OTT platforms, emphasizing how they have become a powerful platform for recognizing and elevating genuine talent.

When asked if OTT is reviving the careers of strong performers, Neil didn’t hesitate to respond, “One hundred and ten percent. It’s not just about revival—it’s about recognizing solid, passionate artists. These platforms have elevated actors like Pankaj Tripathi ji and Jaideep Ahlawat sir to global fame. I feel proud to be part of this evolving space where talent is finally getting its due recognition.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s debut film, “Johnny Gaddaar,” has earned cult status over the years, but audiences often wonder why the actor didn’t continue to appear in similar edgy roles. Speaking to IANS, Neil addressed the question of typecasting in the industry. He stated, “If they do typecast, you get more of the same kind of roles, which didn’t happen in my case. Johnny Gaddaar was unique—films like that aren’t made often. Since then, I’ve worked in over thirty films and with more than a dozen National Award-winning directors. Each one gave me different roles, and I’m thankful for that.”

When asked if he’s content with the variety of roles he has played, the 'New York' actor expressed complete satisfaction with his journey as an actor.

“Absolutely,” he said, emphasizing the invaluable lessons he has gained from working with a range of directors, writers, technicians, and co-actors throughout his career.

Neil added, “There’s no room for complaints.” He acknowledged that while his breakthrough film 'Johnny Gaddaar' set high expectations for similar roles, such projects are rare gems. “When a film like Johnny Gaddaar makes a mark, people expect another in that vein. But such stories don’t come by easily,” he explained.

