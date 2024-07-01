Neha Sharma, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar & Sushant Divgikar promote '36 Days' in Andheri

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) The star cast of the upcoming suspense and mystery thriller '36 Days '-- Neha Sharma, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sushant Divgikar a.k.a Rani Ko-HE-Nur were snapped in Andheri, Mumbai on Monday as they were promoting their show.

The visuals show Neha sporting a grey ankle-length dress and paired it with an ivory-coloured blazer. For the makeup, she opted for blushed cheeks and nude pink lips. Her hair was side-partitioned and styled in soft waves. The look was rounded off with white heels.

Amruta oozed boss lady vibes in a grey-coloured knee-length skirt, which had a slit. She paired it with a matching full-sleeve top. The 'Lootere' actress had tied her hair in a bun and completed the look with white block heels.

Shruti, who is best known for her work in 'Shararat' looked beautiful in a red halter neck long dress.

Chandan opted for a white blazer and matching trousers for the promotions. His look was rounded off with black sunglasses and black shoes.

The video features Sushant in a golden embellished saree.

The show unravels the dark underbelly of secrets, betrayal, and forbidden truths as Neha takes centre stage in this powerful narrative.

Directed by Vishal Furia, this series also features Purab Kohli, Sharib Hashmi, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai.

The teaser shows Neha's character entering a quiet neighbourhood as a tenant and quickly capturing the attention of all the men.

'36 Days' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. This series is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show '35 Days' originally produced by Boom Cymru for S4C and distributed by ITV Studios.

The show will be streaming on Sony LIV from July 12.

On the work front, Amruta was last seen in 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare'. She next has 'Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji: Part 1', 'Kalaawati', and 'Patthe Bapurao'.

Shruti recently featured in the romantic comedy web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma'.

On the other hand, Neha starred in 'Illegal’ season 3, which also stars Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Ira Dubey and Satyadeep Mishra.

