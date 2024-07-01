‘Masterchef Australia 16’ contestant Darrsh Clarke talks about his ‘amazing experience’ in India

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Darrsh Clarke, who is currently in the Top 6 on the ongoing 16th season of culinary-based reality show “Masterchef Australia”, said that he had an amazing experience visiting India when he was a teenager.

Reminiscing about his trip from his childhood days, Darrsh, who has a blend of Sri Lankan and Indian heritage, said: “I visited India when I was 14 or 15."

"My dad and I, we went around the world, and I remember he said, ‘We are going to India, we have to go to India, you have to see India,’ because it's another world, right? You know, when you grow up in Australia, you think this is the world.”

The visit was an unforgettable experience for Darrsh.

“But really, India was such an amazing experience - to see how a billion people live, and just the noise and the hustle and bustle and being around so many people that look like you, sound like you. It was pretty special.”

The contestant said that he first went to Chennai and then to Puducherry.

“So we were in Chennai and then we went to Pondicherry, which was very nice. We loved it. And then we went across to Kerala as well. I haven't been to North India. I would love to go there. But yeah, we stayed around the South, so that was probably 2 weeks all up,” he said.

Darrsh remarked on his future plans with co-contestant Savindri Perera.

“I think I would love to go again. Sav and I are planning a trip to Sri Lanka later in the year, and then will probably go to India as well because there is so much to see, particularly in the North.”

“MasterChef Australia" Season 16 is airing on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

