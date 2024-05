Neha Sharma says she would choose Anupam Kher as her onscreen father anytime

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Neha Sharma has expressed her admiration for veteran actor Anupam Kher, sharing that if she had the chance to choose an onscreen father, he would undoubtedly be her first choice.

Neha, who recently featured in the courtroom drama 'Illegal 3', shared: "I have always admired the work of Anupam Kher, and if I have the chance to choose an onscreen father, he would undoubtedly be my first choice. His presence and demeanour remind me so much of my real father. Both share a warmth and wisdom that radiate through their actions and words."

For the unversed, Neha has previously shared screen space with Anupam in the 2012 adult comedy film 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum', where she played Simran and Anupam portrayed Francis Marlo.

The 'Youngistaan' actress went on to say, "Anupam's ability to portray complex emotions with such authenticity resonates deeply with me, echoing the nurturing and supportive nature of my own dad. There’s a certain gravitas in his performances, an underlying strength tempered with a gentle humor that mirrors my father's personality."

"Seeing Anupam Kher play a fatherly role on screen feels like watching a reflection of my life experiences, making his characters all the more relatable and heartfelt. His roles encapsulate the essence of fatherhood that I always cherish," added Neha.

‘Illegal’ season 3 also stars Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Ira Dubey, and Satyadeep Misra.

It is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

