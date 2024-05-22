Neha Harsora beats the heat by staying hydrated with electral powder, lemonade, glucose

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Neha Harsora revealed how she takes care of herself while shooting in summer: she keeps hydrated with electral powder, lemonade, and glucose powder.

The actress, who plays the role of Sailee in 'Udne Ki Aasha', said that shooting a daily soap is tough but rewarding as well.

However, she makes sure to take care of herself as much as she can while shooting.

"During the summer, I keep myself hydrated with electral powder, lemonade, glucose powder and a lot of things," shared Neha.

Neha said it is tiring to manage both personal and professional lives.

"My routine has been just waking up and coming to shoot and being on set the whole day, then going home, eating food, watching my show, talking to my parents and going to sleep. It’s difficult but, yes, when I get leaves I spend time with my close ones," she said.

Talking about why she loves daily soaps, Neha said: "I enjoy doing daily soaps as it is constant work, and it’s like a routine now. I actually enjoy the whole process, I am not just saying that it’s too tiring but I love when I see myself on screen every day. I feel like going back to work and putting in more effort. I really enjoy watching myself on TV, eating dinner with my family. It’s something that I really want to see for the rest of my life."

