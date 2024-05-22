Kiara thanks Saudi filmmaker Mohd Al Turki for her Women in Cinema honur at Cannes

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema gala dinner at the ongoing 77th Film Festival at the French Riviera, thanked filmmaker Mohammed Al Turki for having her as an honouree.

Kiara, on Wednesday, took to Instagram stories, where she reposted pictures shared by Al Turki.

Thanking the filmmaker, she wrote: “Thank you @moalturki for having me as an honouree and congratulations on all the great work you are doing."

The dinner gala honoured women from across the globe for their work and achievement both on screen and off screen. The 'JugJugg Jeeyo' star was present alongside the likes of Sarocha Chankimha, Adhwa Fahad, Aseel Omran, Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Salma Abu Deif.

Kiara, who was praised for work in the 2023 film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan, will next be seen in the Telugu political action thriller film 'Game Changer' starring Ram Charan.

In the film, which is directed by S. Shankar and also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. Ram Charan will be seen playing a triple role.

Kiara then has 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'War' starring Hrithik and Tiger.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.