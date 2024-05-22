Only double-engine govt at Centre & Bengal will end reign of violence, corruption: HM Amit Shah

Kolkata, May 22 (IANS) A double-engine government at the Centre and West Bengal can only end the reign of violence and corruption in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

“Once there are BJP governments both at the Centre and West Bengal, the task of returning crore of looted money to the common people will start immediately, the Union Home Minister said while addressing an election meeting at Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency in West Midnapore district in support of the party candidate, actor-turned-politician Hiran Chatterjee, who is currently the sitting BJP legislator from Kharagpur (Sadar) Assembly constituency in the same district.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah also drew a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “On one hand, Mamata Banerjee is pampering the illegal infiltrators to strengthen her dedicated vote bank. On the other hand, the Prime Minister has ended terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir by ending Article 370 from there,” the Union Home Minister said.

He said that a BJP government will ensure an infiltration-free, violence-free and corruption-free ambience in West Bengal.

“The entire country is wondering how women have been harassed and tortured in a state with a woman as a chief minister. The state administration did not take any action against the accused since they were parts of Trinamool Congress’ dedicated vote bank. Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed,” he said.

'Who is the Prime Ministerial face of the opposition INDIA alliance. The face of the NDA is Narendra Modi. But the INDIA alliance neither has any face nor any agenda,” Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah also complimented the Election Commission of India (ECI) for ensuring overall peaceful polls. “In the sixth and seventh phases, the security arrangements will be tighter. Hence I am requesting the people of West Bengal to vote without fear,” the Union Home Minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.