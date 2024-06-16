MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates new cricket stadium in Gwalior, launches MPPL

Bhopal, June 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, inaugurated a newly-built cricket stadium in Gwalior on Saturday.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah, and former cricketer Kapil Dev were also present during the inauguration event.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Yadav also launched the inaugural session of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket League (MPPL) at the new stadium.

Backed by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), the MPPL is being organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA).

Union Minister Scindia is the Chairperson of the MPPL.

A total of five teams -- Gwalior Cheetahs, Malwa Panthers, Bhopal Leopard, Jabalpur Lions and Rewa Jaguars are contesting in the tournament.

