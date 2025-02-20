Neha Dhupia talks about returning to the stage after seven long years

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia recently opened up about her return to the stage after a seven-year hiatus.

In her recent Instagram post, the 'Jism' actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform a recital and a dance performance, revealing how special the experience was for her. She thanked Miss India Organisation for being a constant part of her journey and evolution in the industry.

Sharing her video, Neha wrote, “I love my days at the office … got an opportunity to do a recital and a dance performance after seven long years … thank you @missindiaorg for always being a part of my evolution …The prep , the rehearsals , the actual performance all of it was fantastic … and the love from the audience in #Arunachalpradesh .. I promise I could feel it till my bones …”

In the clip, behind-the-scenes moments of Neha’s performance are captured, giving fans a glimpse into the preparation process. The actress is seen getting her makeup done. The video also showcases the actress rehearsing as she fine-tunes her recital and dance performance ahead of the big show.

Meanwhile, Neha had earlier celebrated three years of her film "A Thursday," where she played the role of a pregnant cop. Celebrating the film’s anniversary, she penned a lengthy note, “This one Wil always be the bravest … 3 years of #athursday today … by far one of the most challenging parts I have played as a pregnant #cop while i was 7/8 months pregnant … to shoot an action film as an actor and a mom to be under the given physical conditions was really intense … to shoot in the rain , straight out of a lockdown with all precautions and to carry our baby boy who is now a tad bit older than the film…”

The post further read, “Gosh, it all seems like yesterday—the morning sickness , the early wake-up calls , the many little platforms built to step into my vanity van , the trouser sizes going up with every schedule , the worried look on everyone’s faces each time I took a really deep breathe ( I must admit those reactions were extremely cute and humbling), the contractions kicking in on the last day of my dub ( now imagine the timing of that) … and then to give birth to our gorgeous baby boy who loves the idea of the movies as much as we do. The last image is proof!!! I feel so blessed sharing this … Working thru my pregnancy right upto the 8 th month really made me feel unstoppable in many ways …I hope somewhere this little part of my life empowers a few of us mamas and women …”

