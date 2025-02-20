Eshaa Pathak to tell tale of love, devotion & strength in ‘Riishhto Sey Banndhi Gauri’

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Eshaa Pathak will be seen in the upcoming show titled ‘Riishhto Sey Banndhi Gauri’, which will tell the tale about “love, devotion and strength”.

Speaking about her character Eshaa said: “Gauri is a very innocent and kind-hearted girl—one might even say a bechari (helpless) type of person. She is pure, both inside and out, and has a genuinely good heart. Basically, Gauri is someone who sees no wrong in anyone.”

“She believes that everything is good, and if something bad happens, she immediately assumes it must be her own fault. She always wishes well for others, regardless of how she is treated in return.”

The story follows Gauri, played by Eshaa Pathak, a woman full of faith, strength, and sacrifice. Just like the Narmada River, she never gives up and keeps going, bringing light and energy to the temple every morning. Her laughter fills the air like the sound of bangles, and her heart is full of devotion.

Gauri finds joy in helping others and building strong, loving relationships. Her faith and devotion shine through, making her a beacon of love. But even with all her strength.

Eshaa playing Gauri, the show promises a beautiful story about love, devotion, and the challenges a woman faces when she’s always putting others first. It will air on Sun Neo.

Esha is known for Bhumi (2016), Anokhaa Bandhan (2024) and 2013’s Devil's Paradise, a short film directed by Mohd Feroz Qureshi. The synopsis of the short film states: “Every human life goes from a circle of GOOD and BAD. With every single soul stays a DEVIL forever with him/her. If we do good deeds the devils power is less and he can't provide harm to us but if we do bad deeds then his power increases more and more and he can harm our life more or less depends of our bad deeds.

“Same happens with the character of the film - "MADHAV". The story speaks about his good and bad deeds and the devils reaction on the same and its final outcome.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.