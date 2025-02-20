Delhi Cabinet to visit Yamuna Ghat after swearing in ceremony

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) BJP leader and MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta, is set to become the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She and six newly appointed ministers will take the oath of office today. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her entire cabinet will visit the Yamuna Ghat to assess the river's cleanliness.

This visit signals the new Delhi government’s commitment to addressing the long-standing issue of Yamuna pollution, which was a major issue in the recent Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governed Delhi for the past 10 years, had repeatedly promised to clean the Yamuna but failed to deliver on this commitment. Now, the new BJP government has made Yamuna’s cleanliness a top priority.

The swearing-in ceremony is being organized at Ramlila Maidan, with top BJP leaders in attendance. The event will also see the participation of BJP workers, supporters, and the general public, reflecting the party’s large-scale mobilization.

Three stages have been set up at the venue for the ceremony.

Ahead of her oath-taking, Rekha Gupta emphasized her commitment to transparency and accountability.

“Every penny of public money will be accounted for. We will fulfill the Prime Minister’s vision and fight against corruption in Delhi with full force,” she said.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra also reiterated that the new government will work collectively to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Delhi.

Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi and the second woman CM from BJP after Sushma Swaraj, who briefly held the post in 1998.

With the BJP returning to power in Delhi after a long gap, her appointment marks a significant political shift in the capital.

A seasoned leader, Rekha Gupta has a strong political background. She has served as a Delhi University student leader, holding positions as General Secretary and President of the Delhi University Students’ Union.

She holds a B. Com and LLB degree from Delhi University and has been actively involved in Delhi’s civic and political affairs for years.

